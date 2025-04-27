“Super talented” Fabio Quartararo “surprised” Marc Marquez in Spanish MotoGP Sprint battle

Marc Marquez says his short MotoGP Sprint battle with “super-talented” Fabio Quartararo “makes me happy”.

Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A short-lived battle with Fabio Quartararo made Marc Marquez “happy” as the Yamaha rider returned to contending for the top positions in the Spanish MotoGP Sprint.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider denied Marquez a second consecutive Jerez pole position, and ended the Spanish rider’s run of successive poles this season. It was his and Yamaha’s first since the 2022 Indonesian Grand Prix, and Quartararo made the most of it at the start of the Sprint by taking the lead into turn one.

However, he crashed at turn six on lap two, just as Marquez made his move through.

Nonetheless, the short battle between Marquez and Quartararo was a small throwback to the second half of the 2019 season when the two battled on several occasions.

It was something that brought satisfaction for Marquez, who detailed his appreciation for Quartararo’s talent and personality on Saturday afternoon.

“That battle with [Fabio] Quartararo makes me happy,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider told MotoGP.com after the Sprint at Jerez.

“Of course, unfortunately it didn’t finish in a good way for him, but Quartararo is a name that we need in MotoGP. He’s a super-talented rider with that charisma.

“I was not happy because he beat me in the pole, but it was Fabio and it’s important also for Yamaha.

“In the [Sprint] he surprised me in the first corner; I thought that it was already done, but when you are fighting against a very talented rider [they can] surprise you.

“But then, when I overtook him at turn six, unfortunately we both went a bit wide but on that dirty area he lost the front. I expect again that fight tomorrow, because he’s riding in a very good way.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
8m ago
Max Verstappen joining Aston Martin in F1 2026 would make “most sense” - Johnny Herbert
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP Results
9m ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
20m ago
How to watch 2025 Spanish MotoGP Race: Live stream here
Maverick Vinales
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez “not really convinced” by own potential before Spanish MotoGP Sprint podium
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Super talented” Fabio Quartararo “surprised” Marc Marquez in Spanish MotoGP Sprint battle
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Oliver Mintzlaff provides decisive judgement on Red Bull axing Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
14h ago
Alex Rins: "They found a little crack in my wrist"
Alex Rins, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
14h ago
Worrying ‘unexpected’ Ducati issue hinders one VR46 rider in Jerez MotoGP sprint
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
14h ago
Brad Binder Spanish MotoGP Sprint pace “not disgusting, just too slow”
Brad Binder, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
14h ago
“Bittersweet” Jerez MotoGP podium continues Pecco Bagnaia’s sprint troubles
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2925 Spanish MotoGP