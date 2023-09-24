Damon Hill: Lewis Hamilton is entitled to be frustrated

The seven-time world champion has been vocal about the changes Mercedes need to make in order to fix the problems with their car for next season.

Hamilton continued to underline his frustrations after finishing a distant fifth at the Japanese Grand Prix, claiming Mercedes need the “greatest six months of development” to have any chance of catching Red Bull in time for 2024.

Mercedes confirmed in Japan that they are planning major changes to their car for next season.

But 1996 F1 world champion Hill has warned that Hamilton could end up with egg on his face if he ends up pressuring Mercedes down the wrong development path.

“He’s been saying all weekend that the car is on a knife-edge, he’s exhausted, it’s difficult to drive, he gave it everything,” Hill said during Sky’s post-race coverage.

“What’s he supposed to do? Stay behind George on a set of tyres that are struggling? He’s done his job and worked hard to get where he is.

"He's a racing driver and wants the best results for him. This business of playing lip service to the team, of course they need the team, but at the end of the day it's instinct and he's a racer.

“Hamilton is perfectly entitled to be frustrated. He’s had to push the team to give up on these zero sidepods.

“The fact that he had to push for that? And stamp his feet? He got them to change direction but it’s late in the day.”

Hill continued: “He’s not a designer. Up against a Cambridge qualified engineer and designer, you can’t argue as a driver!

“But there’s something in you that tells you: ‘Everyone else is going that way, we’re going this way, but we’re not getting results’.

“The competitive instinct in Lewis tells him that he’s got to communicate it to the team. He could be wrong! It could be embarrassing if you drag the team in the wrong direction.”