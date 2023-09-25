Sebastian Vettel considering “concrete offer” for racing return

The British Jota team want him to test next month ahead of possibly claiming a seat in the World Endurance Championship for 2024, AMUS report.

Vettel “apparently has a concrete offer” to drive in the hyperclass class in an LMP2 prototype, and his teammates would be Antonio Felix da Costa and Will Stevens.

“The offer is apparently there, but whether Vettel will accept it is another matter,” the report claims.

The recently retired F1 driver refused to deny these rumours when asked by AMUS this weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix: "So far, nothing has been signed or decided, but I have the matter in the back of my mind.

“I still have time to decide.

"If at some point I should come to the conclusion that it won't work without racing, then I'll drive again.”

Vettel, now 36, retired from F1 at the end of last season, bringing down the curtain on a glittering career which brought him four championships.

British Jota want to race in the World Endurance Championship next year with two Porsche 963s.

Robert Kubica, another ex-F1 driver, is reportedly also in negotiations to join them as they attempt to put together a high-profile driver line-up.

Jenson Button is also expected to compete in the hypercar class next year.

Mick Schumacher is also being considered by Alpine/Renault for the series.

Nyck de Vries could represent Toyota in some races.

Valentino Rossi is another big-name driver, for BMW, in the LMGT class of the World Endurance Championship.