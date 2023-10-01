Alex Albon latest in a long line of F1 drivers to target hypercar endurance race

The Williams F1 driver wants his use his off-season to feature in the North American IMSA Championship’s opening round at Daytona, according to AMUS.

He would be representing the Wayne Taylor Racing Team and would drive an Acura/Honda LMDh Hpyercar.

The race is in January 2024.

Williams team principal James Vowles is open to his star driver competing in another series as a one-off.

"Nothing is fixed yet. But we wouldn't have any objections to such a guest start,” he told AMUS.

F1 drivers turning to endurance racing

Sebastian Vettel has reportedly received a “concrete offer” to drive a Porsche for the British Jota team in the 2024 World Endurance Championship.

Mick Schumacher is an option to drive for Renault/Alpine in the entry level hypercar class.

Jenson Button has also been seriously linked with featuring in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Nyck de Vries could represent Toyota in the WEC, and combine it with racing in Formula E in 2024.

Stoffel Vandoorne is set for Peugeot in the WEC.

Famously, Mark Webber won a world title in endurance racing, Fernando Alonso twice won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Nico Hulkenberg also won the world’s most famous endurance race.