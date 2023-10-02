The theory has been mooted over the years as Verstappen’s former teammates - Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon - struggled during their time at Red Bull, but have excelled elsewhere.

Similarly, Perez was highly-rated before joining the team but has generally struggled to perform at his best while driving for Red Bull.

Verstappen is known for wanting a ‘pointy’ front-end which leads to an unstable rear - something a lot of drivers, like Perez, struggle with.

Thus, it’s been suggested that Red Bull build the car around Verstappen specifically, leading to his greater advantage.

However, Norris has rejected the theory.

“It’s not down to the team to just make a car design for a person,” Norris told RacingNews365. “Maybe that's a perfect world. It’s our job to deliver no matter what the car is.

“Max said something very similar the other day after Toto made the comment about the Red Bull. I don't think you can just design a car for someone.

“It just doesn't work like that. It's very much down to the driver to drive the car they’re given.

“I think this way, if I end up being slower than my team-mates because of whatever reason, then I'm not doing a good enough job.

“It’s as simple as that. It's the driver's job. That's why we're here.”