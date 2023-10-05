McLaren add newly-crowned F3 champion to young driver programme

The 18-year-old Brazilian has become McLaren’s latest recruit to their F1 driver academy after claiming two victories on his way to clinching this year’s F3 championship in his rookie season.

Botoleto joins IndyCar race-winner Pato O’Ward, new reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa and Italian F4 racer Ugo Ugochukwu in McLaren’s development pool.

McLaren have also signed Brando Badoer, the son of former F1 driver Luca Bader, on a one-year deal to be assessed ahead of potentially joining the development programme.

McLaren driver development director Emanuele Pirro says Bortoleto has “got all that is needed to be a star”.

“I’m pleased to welcome Gabriel to the McLaren Driver Development programme,” Pirro said.

“I’ve known him well since the beginning of his motorsport career and he’s got all that is needed on and off track to be a star.

“He also fits very well with our team culture at McLaren. I look forward to working with Gabriel and helping him develop in his motorsport career.

“I also look forward to working with Brando Badoer, who we sign as an Optioned Driver, as we continue to evaluate him over the next year.

“They join our talented line-up of drivers who we will be working with on their individual development, to give them the tools they need to progress in their careers."

Bortoleto said: “I’m excited to be joining the McLaren Driver Development programme. I’m grateful to McLaren and Emanuele for giving me this opportunity.

“I’ve already been in the MTC for a tour and to meet the team, which was a really nice experience. I’m looking forward to continuing working on my development alongside a great team.”