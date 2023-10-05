McLaren sit just 49 points behind McLaren in the race for fourth in the F1 2023 constructors’ championship.

The two teams have enjoyed contrasting seasons, interchanging positions with Aston Martin racking up podiums at the start of the year, while McLaren have replaced them in recent months in the fight behind Red Bull.

On current form, McLaren are set to overtake Aston Martin in the next three to four races.

While McLaren hold the upper hand in terms of car performance, Norris and Oscar Piastri are consistently scoring - unlike Lance Stroll.

In the FIA press conference on Thursday, Alonso was asked about McLaren’s confidence following Norris’ comments at Suzuka.

Alonso said: “Obviously, they have the momentum for sure. They’ve been quite fast, but maybe we can see ups and downs for everybody.

“They’ve been very strong before the August break, in Austria, and in Silverstone. They were close to being both on the podium at Silverstone and then, Zandvoort, we were on the podium and they struggled a little bit, so it’s good if they’re overconfident and let’s see if we can beat them.”

Norris was then asked during his media session about Alonso’s remark.

“How many points did we catch last weekend? Quite a few, over 20 I think. So unless his his math is deteriorating, which it definitely isn’t, then that’s just Fernando, he’s always gonna say things,” Norris said.

“He always makes himself look very good or other makes other people look bad. He’s very good at that.

“I don’t think we’re overconfident in any way. I think we’re the last people who have ever been overconfident in saying anything. Especially myself, but I thought we were a lot more points behind. So for us to be them within 49 or 47 whatever it is, with six races still to go.

“Like with two cars performing well. For them they struggled to have two cars up there in Q3, or up there at the end of the race I would say it’s silly for him to think the opposite. But he’s a smart guy. I’m confident we can do it just because if we can have more P2 and P3s and things, of course it’s possible.”