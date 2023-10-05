It was announced earlier this week that Andretti’s plan to enter F1 with General Motors’ Cadillac brand had been given the green light by motorsport’s governing body, the FIA.

But Andretti’s bid must now be approved by F1 before the US-based squad can officially become the sport’s 11th team.

Andretti’s desire to join the F1 grid has been met with a lukewarm response from many in the paddock, but seven-time world champion Hamilton reckons they would be a “great” addition.

“I’ve always felt that there wasn’t enough cars on the grid,” Hamilton said ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

“So, whilst there will definitely be people that won’t be happy for me to be so supportive of it, I think it’s great.

“It’s an opportunity for more jobs, another two seats available for a potential female driver to come through. It opens up more possibilities and I think it’ll be exciting for the race.”

However, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell was more cagey about Andretti’s possible F1 entry.

“Formula 1’s the pinnacle and we want to see quality competition,” he said. “So I’m not for, I’m not against, but definitely if there were to be an extra team, it’s got to be a quality outfit, one that can add to the sport.

“We want to see competition. In an ideal world you want to see all 10 teams fighting against one another. So I’m sure F1 will come to the best conclusion and answer, whatever it may be.

“But we’ve got to have quality over quantity. But as I said I don’t feel strongly.”

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen shared a similar opinion to Hamilton.

“Everything I’ve seen so far – plus I think the partners they have and the name – they have shown that they are a professional team,” he said.

“So it would be, I think, nice because it gives more opportunities for the driver’s side. But I can understand from the team’s side they don’t want it. So it’s a tricky one, it’s a tough one.

“At the end of the day, the FIA, the teams and of course FOM, they have more information about how serious everything is and how well everything is prepared. So that’s why it’s not going to be a very easy decision to make.”

Fellow two-time world champion Fernando Alonso commented: “They’re a great team. Michael will be obviously a great name to add to Formula 1.

“But there are other people in charge of these kind of decisions: First FIA and then FOM and the teams as well. So for me, I don’t know exactly what to say, whatever is the final decision is going to be okay.

“I like Michael, as I said, I like the organisation, but I also understand other things and I will support as well whatever Aston Martin is the position and I will be okay with anything.”