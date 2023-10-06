Lewis Hamilton to wear rainbow helmet at F1 Qatar Grand Prix

The gesture is a symbol of the Mercedes driver’s support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Hamilton previously wore a helmet painted with the rainbow flag when F1 last raced in Qatar two years ago.

"It's always good and well raising awareness for things, but it’s more about the work that is done in the background and the conversations you continue to have,” Hamilton said.

"It's such a big machine to shift. It is a whole country that is very young. It has taken the west a long, long time to get to where they are.

"All we can do is try to be positive when we come to these places and take the opportunity. Tat's why I continue to wear the flag here.

"In 2021 it was nerve-wracking because I didn't know how the country would react. But it was amazing when I do meet people who are incredibly grateful for utilising the platform for something like that so they feel included.

"As a sport we have to continue to work on our inclusivity. Diversity continues to be an issue."

The wearing of the rainbow flag to support LGBTQ+ rights was a recent controversy when Qatar hosted the World Cup.