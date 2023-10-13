FIA deliver verdict on Lance Stroll after his apology for shoving controversy
Lance Stroll has been given a written warning, and a reminder of his responsibilities, from the FIA after apologising for shoving his trainer at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
The Aston Martin driver barged Henry Howe in his team garage out of frustration after being eliminated from Q1 last Friday in Qatar.
Stroll then delivered a six-word awkward TV interview, responding to three questions, before the FIA opened an investigation into his conduct.
The governing body has now confirmed: “We can confirm that the FIA Compliance Officer has received an apology from Lance Stroll regarding his actions during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.
“The Compliance Officer has noted this apology and issued a written warning, reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA Code of Ethics and other FIA ethical and conduct guidelines set forth by the sporting regulations.
“The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment.”