The Top 10 of the SportsPro 50 Most Marketable:

Lionel Messi LeBron James Alex Morgan Giannis Antetokounmpo Megan Rapinoe Mikaela Shiffrin Lewis Hamilton Simone Biles Kylian Mbappe Max Verstappen

Lando Norris was named 25th on the list, and Charles Leclerc 28th, one spot below Cristiano Ronaldo.

SportsPro explained: “Each athlete’s Total Marketability Score is quantified as the sum of three weighted pillars:

1. Athlete Brand Strength (35%)

2. Total Addressable Market (45%)

3. ECON – Triple Bottom Line (20%)

“Comprised of six distinct drivers, the Athlete Brand Strength pillar encompasses individual attributes such as authenticity, risk and reputation, in-sport performance, presentation, momentum, and each athlete’s purpose, mission and values.

“Comprised of seven quantitative and qualitative drivers, the Total Addressable Market pillar encompasses factors such as overall reach, attention growth, social sentiment, audience engagement, and sponsor, sport and team awareness.

“Comprising three key drivers, the ECON – Triple Bottom Line pillar incorporates an athlete’s market value and estimated worth, their public support for environmental causes, and the extent to which they generate social and community benefits through their actions, influence and engagement.”

Hamilton’s marketability score was 81.81 - his brand strength was rated at 34.16/35, his total addressable market at 36.13/45 and his economics at 19.52/20.

Verstappen’s marketability score was 88.22 - his brand strength was 32.81/35, his total addressable market at 37/45 and his economics at 18.41/20.