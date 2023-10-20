Secrets from private chat with Adrian Newey spilled - it’s bad news for Mercedes

Red Bull have dominated this season, winning all-but-one race, ahead of this weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix.

Chief Technology Officer Newey is the mastermind behind the RB19 which has powered Red Bull to the constructors’ title and Max Verstappen to a third drivers’ title in a row.

Their focus is already on their 2024 car, and a determination to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

“I was at a function the other night with Adrian Newey,” ex-F1 team boss Jordan told talkSport.

“We’re cyclists, we cycle a lot together in Cape Town. And Adrian tells me that he feels that the evolution of what they’ve got at the moment is going to be so difficult for anyone to catch up with.

“So, please, folks out there - prepare yourself either for a boring time or an exciting time dependent whether you’re a Red Bull fan!

“It’s going to be similar and Max is going to be so good.”

McLaren have, in particular, made impressive jumps to chase down Red Bull in recent races and will be their main threat in Texas this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton is also seeking a seventh win at this track.

“I don’t care what engine Mercedes have, the car is not at a level,” Jordan dismissed.

“And the quality aerodynamically, in terms of the ability to drive it hard and to get the maximum out of it like Max Verstappen is able to do.

“A lot of that, nevertheless, is the sheer talent that Max has. Because Checo is not able to do the same thing as he can.

“So let’s just round up what I’ve just said -I think that Max will probably win again at the weekend in Austin.

“I don’t care so much about little stories here and little stories there. Because there’s only so much you can do midseason.”