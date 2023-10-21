Red Bull have dominated this year’s championship, with the drivers’ and constructors’ titles already wrapped up with five rounds to go.

Their main rivals - Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren - have enjoyed steady progress in F1 2023, closing the gap over one-lap.

Red Bull still have a significant advantage on race day, however, Horner thinks the gaps between the teams will only continue to close due to the stable technical regulations.

“It definitely makes it a lot tighter and you have to rely on your data a lot more so the amount of simulations you’re running in a race, there’s a lot more intensity on that,” he said. “But it’s going to happen.

“When you’ve got stable regulations - the cars and the teams will converge so this is a precursor to what we will see next year with a much tighter field.”

Horner confirmed Red Bull won’t introduce any further upgrades to the RB19, with their full attention on the 2024 car.

“This is it,” he added. “We had a small update in Singapore. Because of the lack of wind tunnel time that we’ve had we’ve focused a lot onto next year’s car at a relevant stage.

“It’s all about optimising what we have now between now and the end of the year.”