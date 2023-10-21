Christian Horner: A tenth between four F1 teams a “precursor” for 2024

Connor McDonagh's picture
21 Oct 2023
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix,

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes the tight margins seen between the top four F1 teams at the United States Grand Prix is a “precursor” for next season.

Red Bull have dominated this year’s championship, with the drivers’ and constructors’ titles already wrapped up with five rounds to go.

Their main rivals - Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren - have enjoyed steady progress in F1 2023, closing the gap over one-lap.

Red Bull still have a significant advantage on race day, however, Horner thinks the gaps between the teams will only continue to close due to the stable technical regulations.

“It definitely makes it a lot tighter and you have to rely on your data a lot more so the amount of simulations you’re running in a race, there’s a lot more intensity on that,” he said. “But it’s going to happen. 

“When you’ve got stable regulations - the cars and the teams will converge so this is a precursor to what we will see next year with a much tighter field.”

Horner confirmed Red Bull won’t introduce any further upgrades to the RB19, with their full attention on the 2024 car.

“This is it,” he added. “We had a small update in Singapore. Because of the lack of wind tunnel time that we’ve had we’ve focused a lot onto next year’s car at a relevant stage. 

“It’s all about optimising what we have now between now and the end of the year.”