Christian Horner: A tenth between four F1 teams a “precursor” for 2024
Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes the tight margins seen between the top four F1 teams at the United States Grand Prix is a “precursor” for next season.
Red Bull have dominated this year’s championship, with the drivers’ and constructors’ titles already wrapped up with five rounds to go.
Their main rivals - Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren - have enjoyed steady progress in F1 2023, closing the gap over one-lap.
Red Bull still have a significant advantage on race day, however, Horner thinks the gaps between the teams will only continue to close due to the stable technical regulations.
“It definitely makes it a lot tighter and you have to rely on your data a lot more so the amount of simulations you’re running in a race, there’s a lot more intensity on that,” he said. “But it’s going to happen.
“When you’ve got stable regulations - the cars and the teams will converge so this is a precursor to what we will see next year with a much tighter field.”
Horner confirmed Red Bull won’t introduce any further upgrades to the RB19, with their full attention on the 2024 car.
“This is it,” he added. “We had a small update in Singapore. Because of the lack of wind tunnel time that we’ve had we’ve focused a lot onto next year’s car at a relevant stage.
“It’s all about optimising what we have now between now and the end of the year.”