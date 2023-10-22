Helmut Marko reveals the truth about his relationship with Christian Horner

Reports from Brazil’s Globo that Red Bull are suffering from a mighty internal power struggle have now been denied by the team’s key members.

The claim was that Horner was trying to oust Marko from his role to gain more influence for himself.

F1-Insider later reported that Max Verstappen, and new Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff were firmly backing Marko.

The enigmatic 80-year-old has now Sky about his relationship with Horner: "We've known each other for 27 years.

“We built this up together. The division of labour looks like this: Christian does the operational stuff, I'm more into the strategy.

“That's good. It's worked so far and we'll see that it works in the future too."

Marko dismissed rumours of a major fall-out: "I think we are winning too much!

“There is no real news and now something is being played up.

“In general, the structure and the climate in the team is fine.

“It is clear that there are small differences of opinion, but everything is fine.

“We are having Red Bull Racing’s most successful season ever. But that has nothing to do with how we act and treat each other.”

Marko added that the team must "adapt and position itself somewhat differently" after the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.