Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man, has agreed to buy 25% of the football team for £1.35 billion.

Through his company INEOS, he also owns a third of the Mercedes F1 team (Wolff, as well as working as the team principal, owns a third himself).

“Jim and his partners, they are first of all complementary,” Wolff said about his business partner’s hopes to buy part of Manchester United.

“They are huge in terms of profit and decisions being made very quickly.

“Three bullet points on a page and ‘here we go’.

“With Jim, all the bulls*** is cut out. I think that, wherever he gets his power and resource and character behind it, I think that’s going to be an add-on for any team.

“He’s a Manchester boy. He has the resources that are needed, the heart in the right place for this team and I’m sure that he can be very creative for Manchester United.

“With us he’s been a fantastic shareholder and a good sounding board for myself.”

Ratcliffe is already involved in football through owning Nice in France, and Lausanne in Switzerland.

His net worth was estimated at £29.688 billion by the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.