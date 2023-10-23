Mercedes wonderkid Antonelli fast tracked to F2 for 2024

The 17-year-old Italian, who only started his single-seater career at the end of 2021, will race with Prema in F2 next year.

Antonelli is widely regarded as the biggest young talent outside of F1, winning five titles over the last two years.

His talent and progress has been evidenced by the fact that Antonelli has been fast tracked to F2, completely bypassing FIA Formula 3.

Antonelli is likely to partner Oliver Bearman - Ferrari’s impressive British youngster - in what will complete an incredible driver pairing by F2 standards.

He has been part of the Mercedes junior team since 2019.

Speaking of the news, he said: I'm very happy for this opportunity. From Formula Regional to Formula 2, it will be a huge jump. I'm aware that it will be very challenging because the level is really high there. It will be a new car, for me and the others as well, but it's still going to be tough.

"I don't want to set expectations, I will try to learn as much as possible in testing to be ready for the first race, have fun as always, and do a good job. I'm delighted to continue with PREMA as I started my single-seater career with them and they are my second family. I love working with them."

He will get a taste of the 2023 Prema at the post-season Abu Dhabi test later this month.