Verstappen was greeted with a chorus of boos when receiving his trophy for winning in Austin.

It seemed they were from a portion of the Mexican crowd, who were chanting Sergio Perez’s nickname ‘Checo’.

Perez’s home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez takes place this weekend, with Verstappen likely to receive a similar welcome.

Speaking to Sky after the race in Austin, Horner described the booing for Verstappen as “water off a duck’s back”.

“I don't think Max is going to get the warmest reception in Mexico,” he said. “But that's water off a duck's back. One year you are the villain, the next year you are the hero.”

Verstappen was quick to dismiss the booing as well, saying: “In the end, I'm the one who takes the silverware home, so all fine by me!

“Then it's still me who's bringing the silverware home.”