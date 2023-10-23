Austin boos “water off a duck’s back” for Max Verstappen, says Christian Horner
Christian Horner has shrugged off the fact Max Verstappen was booed following the United States Grand Prix, acknowledging the same might happen in Mexico this weekend.
Verstappen was greeted with a chorus of boos when receiving his trophy for winning in Austin.
It seemed they were from a portion of the Mexican crowd, who were chanting Sergio Perez’s nickname ‘Checo’.
Perez’s home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez takes place this weekend, with Verstappen likely to receive a similar welcome.
Speaking to Sky after the race in Austin, Horner described the booing for Verstappen as “water off a duck’s back”.
“I don't think Max is going to get the warmest reception in Mexico,” he said. “But that's water off a duck's back. One year you are the villain, the next year you are the hero.”
Verstappen was quick to dismiss the booing as well, saying: “In the end, I'm the one who takes the silverware home, so all fine by me!
“Then it's still me who's bringing the silverware home.”