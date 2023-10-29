Perez remarkably crashed out of his home race on the first lap after clipping Leclerc.

The podium trio watched highlights of his incident post-race.

Hamilton watched Perez’s crash on the TV and asked: “Was he out?”

Verstappen: “Yes.”

Hamilton shook his head in surprise.

Leclerc, whose Ferrari was damaged in the incident, added: “I don’t know how I finished the race.”

Hamilton watched the full replay and said about Perez: “Where’s he going? Oh s***! Haha, he’s me in Qatar!”

Hamilton’s race ended similarly in Qatar, on the first lap, after he caused contact with George Russell.