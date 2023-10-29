Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc react to Sergio Perez crash in cooldown room at F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc gave their candid first reaction to Sergio Perez’s crash at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix in the cooldown room.
Perez remarkably crashed out of his home race on the first lap after clipping Leclerc.
The podium trio watched highlights of his incident post-race.
Hamilton watched Perez’s crash on the TV and asked: “Was he out?”
Verstappen: “Yes.”
Hamilton shook his head in surprise.
Leclerc, whose Ferrari was damaged in the incident, added: “I don’t know how I finished the race.”
Hamilton watched the full replay and said about Perez: “Where’s he going? Oh s***! Haha, he’s me in Qatar!”
Hamilton’s race ended similarly in Qatar, on the first lap, after he caused contact with George Russell.