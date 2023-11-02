The record in question is the highest win percentage in an F1 season.

Currently, Alberto Ascari holds the record from 1952 taking six wins in eight rounds - a 75 per cent win record.

So far in 2023, Verstappen has won 16 of the 19 races - his win percentage currently sits at 84.24 per cent.

If Verstappen wins one of the final three rounds in Brazil, Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi, he will be assured of beating Ascari’s 71-year-old record.

17 wins in 22 races would give Verstappen a win percentage of 77.27 per cent - eclipsing Ascari’s record.

If Verstappen is victorious in all of the remaining races, he’d have 19 wins in 22 rounds to his name, giving him an astonishing 86.36 win percentage.

In terms of last few decades, Michael Schumacher’s 2004 season saw him win 13 of the 18 races (72.22 per cent).

Sebastian Vettel won 13 of the 19 rounds in 2013 to give him a 68.42 per cent record.

Lewis Hamilton won 11 of the 17 races in 2020 - 64.71 per cent.