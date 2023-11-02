Tsunoda spun out of seventh-place on Lap 49 of the race at Mexico as he attempted to overtake Piastri on the outside of Turn 1.

It was a crucial mistake as had Tsunoda gone on to finish seventh, AlphaTauri would have been within touching distance of Williams in the constructors’ championship.

Speaking ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Tsunoda revealed he “cancelled” all of his post-race plans and locked himself away because of how frustrated he was.

“I was really frustrated after the race because I lost the opportunity to score points for the team,” he said in Brazil.

“I was having a good race until then. So, I really had massive frustration and actually, it was hard to digest that frustration on that day.

“Normally, Mexico, you can enjoy. I actually cancelled everything and just stayed in the room. It was a big moment, and it was an opportunity… P5 was definitely possible.”

Tsunoda is confident he’s learned from what happened in Mexico, conceding he’s been forced to “rethink”.

“I feel first of all guilty,” he added. “I don't know whether it's a conscious thing or whatever, but I just feel pretty bad if I play around and have a distraction after I have a bad race.

“Maybe it's good, but it will be just for me. It will be just temporary. I thought about everything - what I can improve in the future.

“It was obviously tough, but it gives me time to rethink. For me, it's the thing I normally do if I have a bad race. I only have a party if I have a good race."