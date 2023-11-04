Hamilton only finished seventh at Interlagos, losing out to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda in the closing laps.

The 38-year-old ran as high as fourth in the early stages but struggled with rear-end tyre degradation as he dropped back through the field.

"It was horrible,” Hamilton said after the sprint. “It was not enjoyable whatsoever. I had a good start and then after that just struggled with the balance.

“A lot of understeer, then snap oversteer, and I was just fighting the car from very early on.

“Then I had no tyres in the end. I don't really know how I'm going to fix that for tomorrow.”

Hamilton predicts Sunday’s race - where he will start from fifth - will be a difficult one.

“It's going to be a long afternoon, that's for sure,” he added. “I can only assume I've got the setup wrong. It is what it is.

“I'll fight as hard as I can tomorrow, but we won't be winning that's for sure.

“I'll just be trying to see if I can manage the tyres better tomorrow."