The race at Interlagos was halted after the first lap following a chaotic start involving Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen.

The crash resulted in Ricciardo and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri sustaining damage.

The red flag gave AlphaTauri and McLaren the perfect opportunity to repair their cars for the next restart, however, they’d have to do it from their respective pit garages.

As per the FIA regulations, any cars that are worked on are forced to start from the pit lane.

Thus, Piastri and Ricciardo would rejoin the race a lap behind the rest of the field.

It meant neither driver had a realistic shot at scoring points, leaving Ricciardo incredibly frustrated afterwards.

He said over team radio: “Alright. I could rant and explain how f***king sh** these rules are but we all know it. So sorry for you guys. You did a great job repairing the car.”

Speaking to the media after the race, Ricciardo felt it “exposed a flaw” in the rules.

“I think firstly, it exposed a flaw or something in the rules because I didn’t feel like we ever did a racing lap and then you already start the race a lap down,” Ricciardo added.

“Oscar and I fell victim to that today. Okay, it’s two of us today, but if 15 cars had damage and had to do what we did, are they going to start a race with 15 cars a lap down?

"I don’t think so. So I think they need to be a bit more open-minded. So that was frustrating.”