Verstappen stormed to his 17th victory of F1 2023 with a commanding drive at Interlagos.

It was a record-breaking day for the Dutchman, who secured the record for highest win percentage in an F1 season.

During the celebrations over team radio, Red Bull played ‘Green, Green Grass of Home’ - a song by Tom Jones.

It led to an amusing moment with Verstappen singing along but race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase wasn’t too impressed.

Lambiase said: “Just don't give up the day job.”

Verstappen replied: "I think I'm better at that!"

Horner explained after the race hy Red Bull decided to play that particular song, which was released over 30 years before Verstappen was born.

“We learned something else about Max today,” Horner said. “Apparently when he used to head back from the kart race his father used to play Tom Jones tracks over and over again.

“So I managed to put on the Tom Jones’ ‘Green Green Grass’. I didn’t know whether they’d play at all. Radio Red Bull and he was singing along primarily.

“But why Tom Jones? I’ve got no ****ing idea why a 26-year-old, why ‘Green Green Grass’ would be… it was the most unlikely song I thought.

“But Jos told me in Qatar… what’s his favourite song, maybe Paul [Smith] can play it? And he went ‘Green Green Grass’ by Tom Jones. So I was ‘can you play ‘Green Green Grass’ by Tom Jones?’ And he [Paul] was like ‘what the ****?’

“I was thinking obviously after the Spice Girls I’m thinking he would be totally into you know, ****ing Ed Sheeran or somebody you know the contemporary of his age range but Tom Jones? Tom Jones for **** sake!”