Hulkenberg, the only German driver on the current F1 grid, is continuing the legacy of the Schumacher brothers and Sebastian Vettel.

But the Haas driver sits 16th in the F1 standings and is linked to a move to Audi, the German manufacturer who will enter the championship in 2026.

“Nico Hulkenberg benefited from a few retirements, but in the end he couldn't do better than twelfth place,” Schumacher wrote for Sky about last weekend’s F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

“The Haas update doesn't seem to work, the tyre wear is incredibly high.

“Haas gave Hulkenberg the chance to get back to Formula 1. That's why I think it's fair and right that he stayed at Haas.

“But Hulkenberg also realises that Haas is at a dead end with everything they do.

“Haas is probably no longer up to date to be able to compete in the current Formula 1.

“That's a shame for Hulkenberg.

“You get the feeling that he's dealing with the situation openly and honestly, but maybe he's also hoping that he can get out of it somehow.

“His statements and his face speak volumes.

“I understand him because he doesn't have forever anymore either.

“He can still do it. He has experienced 200 grands prix and hasn't even been on the podium. It's clear that he's getting impatient.

“Haas would have to invest a lot of money. One option would be for Gene Haas to sell the team.

“The dream of buying something here and there and then cobbling it together is difficult on your own.

“But if you do it the way Red Bull does, with a partner team, then it's possible.

“However, Haas lacks the partner team in this construct.

“This won't work in the long run. If you were to repurpose yourself as a junior team, then that would have a right to exist.

“But it is clear that Haas needs a development partner if things continue like this.”

Hulkenberg has long been identified as a logical recruit for when Audi enter F1.

Earlier this season, Hulkenberg said: “It’s definitely one of the very attractive projects right now.

“A new brand coming into Formula 1, very exciting, a German manufacturer as well, people that I’ve worked with and done really well before.

“Yeah, it all sounds really nice and good on paper. Obviously I need to put in the good work, keep driving convincing drives, to maybe have a shot there. But only time will tell.”