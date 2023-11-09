Verstappen has won 17 of the 20 races in F1 2023, and has enjoyed the most dominant season in F1 history.

He has the record for the most victories, highest win percentage and consecutive F1 wins.

On the other hand, despite a good start to the year, Perez has just two wins to his name, and has still not sewn up second in the drivers’ championship with two rounds to go.

Speaking to TalkSport, Brawn suggested that Red Bull should look to Mercedes - who had Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg as their drivers in their own dominant period between 2014 and 2016.

“Even though they have this domination at the moment, you will see it in time,” Brawn said when asked about if anyone can stop Verstappen and Red Bull.

“And we’re seeing little indications. I mean McLaren with [Lando] Norris and occasionally [Oscar] Piastri, they’re knocking at the door, keeping them honest, let’s put it that way.

“I think over this winter, I’m optimistic that there will be a reset. When you’re at the front, you have the advantage of being able to start the design of your new car earlier and that’s when that domination can sometimes run for several years.

“What I want to see quite frankly is someone more competitive in the other car because unfortunately Sergio’s [Perez] not putting up much competition for Max [Verstappen].

“And even when you get a dominant car, if you can get someone in the other car who’s giving them a hard time and we think of [Nico] Rosberg and [Lewis] Hamilton, that was a great year and year when Mercedes were dominating.”