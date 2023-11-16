The Singapore Grand Prix is the only race Red Bull has failed to win in F1 2023.

Red Bull struggled for pace all weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were knocked out in Q2.

Verstappen managed to finish fifth but they were comfortably the fourth fastest team behind Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren.

The unique nature of the Las Vegas Street Circuit - long straights, with very cool track temperatures - are giving some hope that Red Bull will struggle more than usual given they are kind on their tyres and may struggle with warm-up.

However, given Red Bull’s dominance at other tracks with long straights, like Monza, Norris is unsure Verstappen can be toppled.

“Maybe,” Norris replied when asked if Verstappen would be ‘vulnerable’ in Las Vegas.

“[But] If you look back to Monza he was way quicker than anyone pretty much.

“Could be another Singapore-type thing, but unlikely. It’s just a lot of guessing and there’s no point guessing.

“Could be. There are always chances and possibilities, and a small chance of rain could play into your hands at a certain point. But it could go any way.”

Fernando Alonso was more dismissive of any talk of Verstappen struggling in Vegas.

“I don’t think so. “It would be nice to win a race, especially the first race in a place like this one.

“I think it’s unlikely it happens as I don’t think this track is a favourite for our package.”