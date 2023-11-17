FP1 was cut short after just eight minutes due to a loose drain cover.

The drain cover caused havoc, completely damaging Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Both teams were forced into chassis changes.

Vasseur appeared in the FIA press conference after FP1, alongside Toto Wolff, Zak Brown and James Vowles.

The Frenchman was livid, refusing to answer questions about the Las Vegas event as a whole.

"We damaged completely the monocoque, the engine, the battery. I think it’s just unacceptable,” he said.

"It cost us a fortune. We fucked up the session for Carlos. We won’t be part of FP2 for sure…. I think it’s just unacceptable for F1 today."

The interviewer quickly moved onto the other team bosses, who were more willing to give responses.