Hamilton’s first race-winning Mercedes F1 car sold for astonishing $18.8 million

Hamilton’s Mercedes W04 sold for an astonishing $17.1 million (plus 10 per cent buyer’s premium) - the most for a modern F1 car.

RM Sotheby’s was responsible for the action, with the sale ultimately taking place

in the Awakening Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel during the first-ever F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As explained by the auction house, this car is now the only one not owned by Mercedes, Toto Wolff or Hamilton himself.

It was the car which saw Hamilton win his first for the team at the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The sale of Hamilton’s Mercedes continues an upward trend of expensive F1 cars.

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F12001 was sold for $7.5 million in 2017, while five years later, his 2003 machine was sold for $15 million.

The record sale is Juan Manuel Fangio’s 1954 Mercedes at $29.6 million.