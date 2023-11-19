Verstappen recovered from a five-second time penalty to score his 18th victory of the year.

The Dutchman had to overtake teammate Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc for the victory, before opening up a four-second gap in the closing laps.

He even played the team game, trying to give Perez a tow, who was unable to fend off Leclerc on the last lap.

Verstappen’s latest victory means he moves level with former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel on 53 victories.

It now means only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91) have more wins than the three-time world champion.

Verstappen is 50 victories behind Hamilton - so if Red Bull keep up this level of dominance, he could be right behind the Mercedes driver come 2026.

For Red Bull, it was their 20th win of the campaign - the most by a constructor in a season.

That means they’ve broken Mercedes’ record from 2016, where they won 19 of the 21 races.

Red Bull have won 20 of the 21 races so far, only failing to win the Singapore Grand Prix.