Mercedes are on course for their first winless campaign since 2011 heading into this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

They are just four points ahead of Ferrari in the race for second in the constructors’ championship.

Mercedes are changing their car concept fundamentally for next year as they look to close the gap to Red Bull, who have won all but one race.

Rosberg - who won the 2016 F1 world championship with Mercedes - believes his former team still have the quality to get back to winning ways.

“We've seen flashes of brilliance from the Mercedes team just recently,” he told the Daily Mail. “They lack consistency. But look at Austin. They were challenging for the win there and actually had the fastest car over the weekend.

“So we've seen that they're starting to understand the car, and they just have the problem that you still lack consistency. They still lack in straight line performance, but they are starting to understand all that.

“I believe in Mercedes' ability because I was there. I know how strong they are. It's always still the same people. So certainly there is a chance that Hamilton could once again fight for the championship next year.”

Rosberg was then asked if he would be “happy” if Hamilton and Mercedes were victorious again.

“I would be happy if Mercedes won, because that's kind of my racing family from the past. But then Lewis, I'm neutral there," he added.

“I just would like a great fight for the championship, and may the best driver win. But I'm not biased in that sense, obviously.”