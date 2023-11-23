A bombshell interview emerged on Wednesday evening from the Daily Mail with Christian Horner, who claimed Hamilton had been in touch to ask about if there was any possibility of moving to Red Bull.

Horner stated that Hamilton’s management reached out to the reigning champions and also met with Ferrari chairman John Elkann to discuss a potential switch.

Hamilton ultimately signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes after the summer break.

Speaking in the FIA press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked about the aforementioned Hamilton story.

Unsurprisingly, Verstappen wasn’t keen on creating headlines with his response.

“I don’t know, it’s not happening,” he said. “There’s no point to make up stories if, if, if it’s not happening.”

After his dull response, he was then asked if he would want to team up with the seven-time world champion.

“I wouldn’t mind, it doesn’t matter,” he added. “Anyone. I don’t want to put it on Lewis, there’s so many great drivers as well.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t work out like that.”

Verstappen will remain alongside Sergio Perez for a fourth consecutive season in 2024.