The car currently belonging to Logan Sargeant is the only unconfirmed spot remaining in the 2024 F1 driver line-up.

The American rookie has struggled at times and, even during this weekend’s season-finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his future for next season is in question

"In Las Vegas, however, I wondered why James Vowles had not yet [confirmed] Sargeant at Williams,” Sky Germany’s Ralf Schumacher said.

“This is probably due to the fact that Frederick Vesti is on the wish list and he is watching him closely in Abu Dhabi, and is also allowed to view his data in order to possibly make a decision for next year.”

Vesti drove during Free Practice 1, instead of Lewis Hamilton, for Mercedes as part of the mandatory rookie programme.

“Frederik is great, he’s had a very good season,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky.

“He’s reliable, we have him in the simulator and he does a good job.

“Some of the guys who drove in FP1 deserve to be in a Formula 1 car.”

Wolff said about the influence he may have over Williams’ decision: “I was at Williams 12 or 13 years ago. What I always wanted with Frank was to take our own decision on drivers with no interference from a big brother.

“That’s why I always respected that we’ve never had a contract which allows us to put a driver in.

“It’s in James’ authority to decide.”

Williams team principal James Vowles said: "The decision will not be made this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

“When you talk about the future of the team and that of a young man, what the future looks like in Formula 1, then I want to make this decision calmly, after the race weekend.

“No decision has been made yet.”