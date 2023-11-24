FP2 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was disrupted by two red flag periods meaning there was reduced running in the more representative session.

To make matters worse, half of the grid were forced to sit out of FP1 to allow rookies to get their chance to drive as part of F1’s rules.

Reflecting on Friday at the Yas Marina Circuit, Norris said: “Messy, of course. Not many laps today. I think five push laps in total. Not the Friday that I would want especially just from an FP2 perspective and trying to make up laps on everyone. I just felt like I lost even more.

“I got comfortable and confident very quickly which is always important on a day where you miss FP1.

“I got confident quickly and could push on, the car was performing very well. Key things to look into but otherwise a decent day.”

Norris knows he has to find more overnight if he is to challenge for the top positions in qualifying.

“For just one session, I was happy, the car was quite quick,” he added. “Definitely a bit to find. It’s just very close. It’s going to be very close here tomorrow in qualifying.

“One or two tenths is easily five, six positions come tomorrow afternoon. It’s trying to find the little things tonight that can make a big difference come tomorrow. We’re in good position, definitely.

“We’re more comfortable and confident that in Vegas, and some other races. Not many high fuel, long run laps that we managed to do today. I did zero. A little bit behind but maybe I can make up for that tomorrow.”