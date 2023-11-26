F1 prize money: How much will each team earn after the 2023 season?

The Concorde Agreement, 50% of Formula 1’s commercial rights profit becomes the prize money for the 10 teams.

But that 50% figure isn’t exact. For example, it is widely believed that Ferrari receive an additional sum due to their historical significance in the sport, while Formula One Management also take an extra slice of the cake if the overall amount is beyond a certain point.

Teams also receive extra for past championship wins.

Those bonuses can equate to 25% meaning the other 25% is then split between the 10 teams, depending upon where they finish in the F1 constructors’ championship.

The earnings, per place it the F1 constructors’ championship, were estimated by Autosport based on an overall pot of $1 billion:

1st: $140m - Red Bull have dominated the season and won the constructors’ championship. They will earn approximately 14% of the overall pot.

2nd: $131m - Mercedes and Ferrari are scrapping over this sum in today’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

3rd: $122m - Either Mercedes or Ferrari will have to settle for $9m less…

4th: $113m - The sum set to go to McLaren. The British team didn’t always look certain to claim fourth, but mid-season upgrades powered them on.

5th: $104m - Likely to go to Aston Martin, it will be their biggest-ever prize money.

6th: $95m - Guaranteed to head into the pocket of Alpine.

7th: $87m - The sums of money arguably get more crucial, the lower down the table you go. If Williams secure this sum, it will represent a major boost.

8th: $78m - Currently set to go to AlphaTauri, who have had a rollercoaster year including Daniel Ricciardo’s comeback.

9th: $69m - An extra $9m is at stake for whoever avoids finishing last.

10th: $60m - Approximately 6% of the pot will go to whoever props the table up.