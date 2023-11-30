Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Finn launched ‘BOTTASS 2024’ - a calendar featuring images of the 10-time grand prix winner naked.

The project was started to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research as part of Movember - where men typically grow their moustaches for the month of November.

Bottas took to social media on Thursday to give an update.

“Thank you so much for all the support in November,” he wrote.

“With the donations and with the calendars we have together raised a substantial amount for Movember - meaning WE have really helped and will affect and save many people's lives.

“Final figures to be calculated in the next days, but we are talking around $150k of funds raised!”