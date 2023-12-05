F1’s six sprint races for 2024 revealed, including two new venues

F1 is set to embark on its longest-ever season with the 2024 campaign comprising of 24 grands prix and once again featuring six sprint events.

The Chinese Grand Prix, which is set to return as the fifth round of the world championship in April following a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will host the first sprint race of 2024.

That will be quickly followed by a second event at Miami, which will stage a sprint race for the first time since joining the F1 calendar in 2022.

Further sprint events will take place at the Austrian, United States, Sao Paulo and Qatar Grands Prix.

The F1 sprint format is set to change for 2024 after the F1 Commission agreed to support tweaks moving format.

No changes have been agreed as yet and further discussions are planned, with a final proposal expected to be submitted to the F1 Commission by mid-to-late January.

F1 is likely to revert to having sprint qualifying on Friday followed by the sprint race on Saturday - as was the case in 2021 - but with regular qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix taking place on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood that two routes are being considered moving forward; keeping the format as it but addressing the parc ferme situation, or a more radical move to reverse part of the grid for the sprint race.