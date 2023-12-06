Singapore 2008 “had to be cancelled” - Todt weighs in on Massa’s legal bid

The events of 15 years ago have resurfaced after Felipe Massa launched a legal bid earlier this year to get the result of the 2008 championship overturned.

Massa lost out in a dramatic finale to Lewis Hamilton by just one-point in Brazil.

However, the race in Singapore potentially cost Massa the title outright, with the Brazilian leading the race at the time before a untimely Safety Car - caused by Renault’s Nelson Piquet Jr. crashing out on purpose to aid teammate Fernando Alonso - resulted in a mistake at the pit stop from Ferrari, costing their lead driver a shot at scoring points.

Massa feels that without Singapore being fixed, he’d have won the title that year.

Todt became FIA president in 2009, taking over from Max Mosely, who allegedly was aware of what had happened in 2008 during his presidency stint.

The Frenchman was also Massa’s team boss at Ferrari in 2006 and 2007, before stepping down the following year, where the Brazilian contended for the title.

Speaking to La Stampa, Todt gave his view on Massa’s legal pursuit.

“I don't get into the controversy,” he said. “For him [Massa] psychologically it was very hard.

“Maybe we could have been tougher when this story was known.

“There is no doubt that the Singapore Grand Prix was rigged and had to be cancelled.”