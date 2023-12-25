“I don’t care so much about Christmas!” Franz Tost shares unique routine

But, this year for the first time in 18, Tost knows he will not have a Formula 1 team to run anymore.

The 67 year old is stepping back from his role at AlphaTauri, which officially ends on January 1, 2024.

It should create more time on Christmas Day to enjoy himself - but, the F1 veteran explains that his usual routine has little time for festivities.

Tost usually begins the day with a run of at least 5km.

Rather than a traditional turkey lunch, he usually then heads into the office.

A year ago, Tost was working on a sponsorship contract until 4.30pm, he told F1.com.

But his job is now in its final days before Laurent Mekies takes over.

“I have no idea what I’ll do,” Tost says about Christmas Day.

“I don’t care so much about Christmas.

For sure I won’t be in front of a tree singing! I can only tell you what I won’t do.

“For me, it’s a normal day.”

Tost’s 18 years at the helm of AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) have span 350 grands prix, which include two wins.

“I am not happy or proud,” he states now.

“The target was to finish fifth in the constructors’ championship and we didn’t achieve this goal.

“Therefore there is no reason to be happy or proud.

“I’m upset we didn’t achieve this goal. I’m thinking to myself, ‘why you were too stupid to do this?’

“Formula 1 is very fair. Either you can do it – or you’re not clever enough.”

But Tost can admit: “Of course I will miss the people.

“We have a very strong team, a passionate team in Faenza. I like the people, I have worked together with many of them for 18 years. I will miss them of course.

“I will also miss F1, the F1 atmosphere. F1 is a special family.

“I was always looking forward to the different races, as every track has its own characteristic. These are all challenges that make life interesting.”

What is next for the retiring Tost?

“My ‘to do’ list is quite long,” he says.

“The last years, I was not able to do anything. I was all the time either at office, in airport, in aeroplane or race track.

“You know this! I’m looking forward to have the freedom if for example on Saturday or Sunday, it’s snowing, I can say OK Monday is powder snow and blue sky, I go skiing today. This was not possible for the last 20 years.

“I have already other things in mind. The workload will not go down.

“With projects I have in mind, I think it will become even more. There’s no boring time coming up.

“I’ll be going into the area of properties – something a bit different. But I also have some ideas regarding motorsport but not F1.

“I will watch F1. I will watch FP1, FP2, FP3, qualifying and the race with all the data. I’ve already asked the team how I can get everything [data].

“I will watch MotoGP, Indycar, other races as well.”