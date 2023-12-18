Ferrari become first F1 team to reveal launch date of 2024 car

Dubbed the Ferrari 676, their all-new car will be revealed to the world on February 13 at a media event in Maranello.

“The launch will take place on the 13th of February, the day before the Valentine's Day,” Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur said. “You will see the rest [of the details] on that day.

“Why? Because we will have one day more before the [Bahrain] test. No, it's quite tight, more seriously. We have the test a bit before and it's quite a challenge to put everything together.

“It means that we had no other option. I think also that some other teams are doing it on the 14th, but it's quite challenging to be all ready for Bahrain.”

Ferrari finished third in the F1 2023 constructors’ championship, losing out to Mercedes in the final race by just four points.

However, they were ultimately the team that stopped Red Bull from winning every race, with Carlos Sainz taking the chequered flag in Singapore.

Vasseur refused to “promise” anything heading into next year.

“I don't have to promise something,” he added. “The best way is to be focused on what we are doing to deliver.

“The Christmas gift for them will be if we're able to do a good job in March, not for Christmas. On Christmas the gift is just based on promises and I don't want to make promises. We'll see in March if it will be the Easter gift.”