Verstappen has often spoken about life after F1, even though he’s just 26.

The Dutchman stormed to his third consecutive F1 drivers’ title in 2023 with relative ease, winning 19 of the 22 races.

However, despite his success, Verstappen has his eyes on post-F1.

Verstappen is heavily involved in sim racing, while he’s expressed desire to race in sports cars in the future.

The Red Bull driver has now detailed his ambition to become a “no bullshit boss”.

“That is my goal. I don't necessarily want to drive myself, but I want to build something big and give talented drivers a chance,” Verstappen told Blick.

“That doesn't mean that I want to take them into Formula 1, but I want to help them progress in racing.

“There are so many series in motorsport where you can have fun and be successful, and as a professional racing driver, you can also make a living from it. Not just in Formula 1.

“I would certainly be a no-bulls**t boss. Maybe a bit old-fashioned, because it's all about performance and not how connected you are to social media.

"I just want to win because that stops all the talk around it, and that's the most important thing for me.”