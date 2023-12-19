“We are always in contact” - Frederic Vasseur lifts the lid on Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari talks
Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has played down the significance of his conversations with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Before signing his latest contract extension with Mercedes, Hamilton was linked with a bumper $40 million move to Ferrari.
The pair worked together during Hamilton’s GP2 Series title-winning campaign in 2006 at ART Grand Prix.
Vasseur believes any casual conversation with Hamilton was overplayed.
"I'm talking with Lewis each week or each month for 20 years, so I can't say that I didn't speak with Lewis at one stage, as we are always in contact," Vasseur said.
"It's true because half of the grid drove for me in the past, and in Baku, I had a discussion with Lewis in the paddock, and it started to go everywhere, but if he signed a contract with me each time that we spoke in the past, it would cost me a fortune!"
Ferrari are expected to retain Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for 2025, with Vasseur hoping new deals are agreed before Bahrain in March.
"It could be the target [that new deals are agreed with both] before race one," he added.