Helmut Marko clarifies Red Bull future after crucial meeting with top bosses

The 80-year-old adviser has clarified his future in a meeting with bosses to end rumours that he may leave F1’s dominant team, the Daily Mirror report.

He will pen a new deal with Red Bull's parent company because he is not an official employee of the racing team.

Marko previously indicated that everything was set for him to continue beyond the expiration of his old contract at the end of 2023.

Asked about the stress of a 24-race calendar this year, Marko told OE24: “Yes, yes. But that's not stress for me.

“If I were to say: 'It's crazy what's coming to me!', it's going to be difficult.

“But I say to myself: Australia is beautiful, I'm looking forward to the trip to Melbourne.

“From Friday, 11 a.m., until Sunday evening, I'm doing my job for Red Bull Racing, and I'm happy to do it.”

The F1 paddock heard rumours towards the end of Red Bull's dominant 2023 season that veteran Marko could finally step away from the team.

He courted controversy with comments about driver Sergio Perez, for which he apologised.

And Red Bull were forced to reject claims of political unrest within their camp, involving Marko and team principal Christian Horner, as they wrapped up the drivers' and constructors' championships.

But Marko remains a crucial ally to Max Verstappen, who is aiming for a fourth consecutive F1 championship this year.

And now it appears that Marko will remain by Verstappen's side for the next three seasons.

Deciding whether Perez keeps his Red Bull seat, or AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo takes it over, is among the big decisions Marko is expected to be involved in this year.