“Engineering capability” hint from Gene Haas as Guenther Steiner leaves Haas

Steiner has shockingly left his role with the F1 team and will be replaced for the 2024 season by Ayao Komatsu.

Gene Haas heavily implied that his thought process was to replace Steiner’s business mind for Komatsu’s engineering knowledge.

“I’d like to start by extending my thanks to Guenther Steiner for all his hard work over the past decade and I wish him well for the future,” said Gene Haas.

“Moving forward as an organisation it was clear we need to improve our on-track performances. In appointing Ayao Komatsu as team principal we fundamentally have engineering at the heart of our management.

“We have had some successes, but we need to be consistent in delivering results that help us reach our wider goals as an organisation. We need to be efficient with the resources we have but improving our design and engineering capability is key to our success as a team.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ayao and fundamentally ensuring that we maximise our potential – this truly reflects my desire to compete properly in Formula 1.”

Komatsu was previously Haas’ director of engineering so he has a very different background to Steiner’s.

Haas finished bottom of the F1 constructors’ championship in 2023 and clearly see engineering as the key to progression.

Steiner keeping his mind on his money had previously been crucial to keeping Haas on the F1 grid.

Gene Haas wanted his F1 team to promote his machine tools business but needed it to be run cost effectively.

Steiner approached Gene Haas then secured vital deals with Ferrari and Dallara before recruiting personnel and building the team from scratch.

They design only their chassis and aerodynamics surfaces, and bring in every other part from Ferrari, in a strategy devised by Steiner.

When the pandemic hit, Steiner’s financial guile meant that Gene Haas did not have to shut the team down completely.

By using Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, Steiner brought in additional funds to keep the Haas team ticking over.

But now, as results have diminished, Gene Haas wants a different approach.

They are expected to transition this year towards a car concept which Red Bull used to great glory last season.

Komatsu will now be the brains behind the evolving car, and will be charged with taking Haas up the grid.