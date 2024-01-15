The F1 veteran is being lined up for a role with the Faenza outfit, which is set to undergo a rebrand and name change ahead of the 2024 season, Motorsport report.

Permane’s rumoured hire would be a major coup for the AlphaTauri squad, who are set to benefit from closer technical ties with sister team Red Bull.

The 56-year-old worked at Enstone under the team’s various F1 guises for a total of 34 years, most recently serving as sporting director.

Permane was axed by Alpine as part of a major management shake-up that also saw team principal Otmar Szafnauer depart last summer.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner heaped praise on Permane following the news of his Alpine departure.

"Alan Permane is one of the rocks of F1. He is one of the longest standing senior engineers in the sport, and certainly someone with a lot of knowledge,” Horner said.

"I don't know about the ins and outs of the management reshuffle [at Alpine], but there is a lot of very respectable people in there. And definitely, you shouldn't discount anyone of that seniority.

"Whilst I've never worked with Alan Permane, I think sometimes there has to be respect shown for somebody that's put in 34 years of hard graft and been involved in world championships with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

“He has also been a steady hand during periods of that team going into administration, and out of administration, and into different ownership and so on.

"He's very much been a constant there during that period. I think that earns respect and recognition, and I'm sure he's a guy, like with Otmar, that won't find themselves out of work. It won't be the last you've seen of them in the pitlane, no doubt about that."