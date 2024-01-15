According to The Telegraph, Wolff will remain in charge of the F1 team until the end of 2026.

He has enjoyed unprecedented success since joining Mercedes in 2013, winning seven drivers’ and eight constructors’ championships.

However, the last two years have been less fruitful for Mercedes, picking up just one race win since the start of 2022.

Despite their lack of current success, Wolff remains motivated to take Mercedes back to the front of F1.

Explaining why he decided to sign another contract extension, Wolff said: "I think the most important thing between the three of us [Mercedes owners] is that we trust each other. At the end of the day, as a shareholder myself, I want the best return on investment.

"And the best return on investment is winning. I’m not going to try to hang on to a position that I think somebody is going to do better than me. I make sure that I have people around who can tell me otherwise. In the end, the three of us decided: ‘Let’s do it again’."

Wolff revealed there’s no “performance clauses” in his contract.

"I’ve never had a performance clause. You either trust each other or you don’t. And we are aligned as shareholders," he added.

"I’m part of this team in various functions. I’m a co-shareholder. I’m on the board. These are things which will not change whatever executive, or non-executive, role I have.

"But I feel good. The risk for me is always more bore-out than burnout. And that’s why I embrace the challenges we have today, even though they sometimes feel very, very difficult to manage.”