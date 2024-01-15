Mercedes confirm launch date for eagerly-anticipated W15 F1 car 

The eight-time constructors’ world champions have become the latest F1 team to confirm their launch plans ahead of the new campaign.

Mercedes are sticking to their usual Silverstone launch, where the team traditionally also carries out a first shakedown run of their new challenger, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell taking turns driving.

The event will be live-streamed via Mercedes’ official social media channels.

Mercedes’ W15 is set to mark a vast departure from its predecessor as the German manufacturer looks to close the gap to Red Bull after two difficult campaigns.

Mercedes finished second in the 2023 constructors’ championship but suffered their first winless season since 2011.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is without a grand prix victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.