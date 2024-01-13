Guenther Steiner’s first verdict after his exit from Haas

The popular team principal surprisingly left his role earlier this week, ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

He reportedly did not see eye-to-eye with owner Gene Haas over the future strategy for the team, so his contract was not renewed for this year.

Steiner conceded he is “not interested” in the future direction of Haas, whose new team principal will be Ayao Komatsu, when speaking at the Autosport International event to Sky’s David Croft.

And he hasn’t yet decided whether he will seek a new job in Formula 1.

“If Formula 1 wants me, I don't know,” he said.

"In our situation, I’m not in a hurry.

“There are always people who will see me around in Formula 1. I’ve met a lot of people and made a lot of friends.

“If there is something interesting which challenges me? Yes.

“But just looking for a job just to stay in F1? Maybe that’s not what I want.”

“I didn't have the chance to say ‘thank you’ to a few people when I left.

“I would like to thank all the team members who I couldn't give a proper goodbye to when I left.”

Steiner said about not having the chance to bid farewell to his colleagues: “Yes, it stung.

“But they all know me, and they all know that I appreciate what they did.

“It's always best to say it to them. It would be nice to say ‘hey guys, thanks for what you did for the team’.”