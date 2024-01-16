Piastri impressed in his rookie F1 season, winning the Qatar sprint race, as well as securing a handful of other podiums.

While he was mostly out-performed by teammate Lando Norris, his competitive rookie season showed that McLaren were right to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

McLaren are expected to start 2024 strongly, building on their existing car package.

Speaking to Gazzetta, Trulli said: “As a surprise [for 2024] I say Oscar Piastri, because he has a potentially competitive McLaren and could confirm his talent after a very positive debut season.

“If the car is up to it, we could get used to finding him often on the podium. Today it is difficult to judge a youngster in the minor categories, there are too many factors influencing performance, so the real litmus test is only when he arrives in F1.

“The Australian has shown really good qualities. He is fast and quite consistent. To be able to evaluate him even better, one would have to see him fighting up there with the best.

“The confrontation in the team with an already established driver like Lando Norris will certainly be probing.”

Trulli also had an outlandish prediction for the world championship.

“Other possible surprises I don’t see,” he added. “The unexpected outsider for the World Championship could be George Russell, if Mercedes will become competitive again and able to challenge Red Bull.”