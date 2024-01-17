Red Bull will run their own fully developed F1 power unit from 2026, when the new engine regulations are introduced.

The team set up Red Bull Powertrains and formed a partnership with car giant Ford as they look to become a works outfit.

It will be a crucial time for Red Bull given that Max Verstappen’s contract runs out in 2028.

Should Red Bull underdeliver with their new engine, Verstappen may decide to quit F1 or move elsewhere.

Horner remains sure Red Bull will deliver in 2026.

“I don’t think it’s just about Max. We’re all very impatient in F1,” Horner said in an interview with Planet F1.

“Everybody wants to be competitive. It’s a massive undertaking. It’s a ballsy undertaking that we’ve taken on but we believe that it’s the right route for the company, for the future.

“It’s busy, there’s 24 months before that engine will be being bolted into the back of the RB22.

“It’s not that long in the engine world so there’s still an awful lot more to do in a very short period of time.

“But I’m confident that we’ve got the right people, and we can get there.”

Horner is proud of what Red Bull has achieved in the last year given they started the project from nothing.

“We’re not going to go into detail yet of where we’re at, but we’re on a trajectory,” he added.

“But we’ve got a lot of ground to cover and a lot of ground to make up - we’re competing against manufacturers that have decades of experience.

“Red Bull, 30 months ago, this project was still embryonic. So what’s been achieved in 13 months has been outstanding.”