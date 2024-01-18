The 55-year-old returned to the role as part of a major reorganisation of Mercedes' technical department last year following a disappointing start to the 2023 season.

Allison swapped positions with Mike Elliott, who later left the team.

"F1 has brought me a lot of good fortune, but none greater than answering Toto's call to join Mercedes in 2017," Allison said.

"It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success."

Earlier this week, Toto Wolff signed a new three-year deal to remain as Mercedes' team principal.

"I am thrilled that James has committed his long-term future to the team," Wolff said of Allison. "Put simply, he is the most impressive technical leader in our sport.

"His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience, and determination, make him second-to-none. His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that. Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally.

"We can challenge each other openly and honestly; an embodiment of the 'tough love' culture of the team that is vital in helping us all perform at our very best. Most importantly though, James is a true friend you can rely on, not only in times of success but in difficult moments too.

"It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past seven years and I look forward to doing so for many more to come."

